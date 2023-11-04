Kylie Minogue Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency

Australian Icon and Musician Kylie Minogue officially kicks off her anticipated Las Vegas residency in a spectacular fashion.

Saturday night, November 4, was Minogue’s opening night at the Voltaire Nightclub at The Venetian Resort. This marks the first ever Residency for the superstar and the new 1000-seat venue.

Minogue condenses her five-decade-long career into a 75-minute performance, surrounded by elaborate set design, fabulous choreography and incredible costume changes.

Fans have shared their excitement over the performance, with videos circling on social media from attendees at the opening night.

Intimate Setting

Speaking to Variety, Minogue shared her anticipation to perform with a crowd after months of rehearsals and to begin this legacy tenor at the venue.

“It’s been really fun being part of the birth of this place and having a real vested interest in Voltaire as a whole.” said Minogue.

“It’s an investment from all of us, committing to it and believing in the project. Ideas are cheap, and anything on paper looks possible, but making it a reality … everyone’s here for the common purpose.”

“We’re always open and excited about expanding and discovering new worlds. I really think Voltaire has done that. If I jump forward 5 to 10 years from now, I will look back on this go wow that was really something,” she continued.

Kylie Minogue performing 'Spinning Around' at her Vegas residency.pic.twitter.com/EZWppeMZGx — Kylie.TWST | fan account (@KylieTWST) November 4, 2023

Career-Spanning Setlist

With a career spanning over sixteen albums, Minogue has included many of her greatest hits and plenty of favourite songs to the setlist.

Chart-toppers ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Get Out Of My Way’ have become setlist staples for Minogue and are apart of the line-up.

Other surprise songs include ‘Come Into My World’, performing it for the first time in 7 years, as well as a remix of Slow, and a cover of ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ by Elvis Presley.

Kylie Minogue performing 'Slow' at her Vegas residency.

🎥: MuuMusepic.twitter.com/JTaNa4YmoM — Kylie.TWST | fan account (@KylieTWST) November 4, 2023

Coming off of her latest album release Tension in September, songs including chart-topper ‘Padam’, the adequately named ‘Vegas High’, and recent single ‘Hold On To Now’ have also joined the setlist.

There are also tracks from Disco, Locomotion and her self-titled albums included throughout the show.

The show was slated to run for three-months at the venue. However, due to overwhelming demand, Minogue will be now be performing from November till May next year at the Volitaire.