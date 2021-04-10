—

Some people are just destined to be musicians, even when it seems like life might be taking them in a different direction and that sounds like it was definitely the case for Ladyhawke, also known as ‘Pip’ Brown, who I was lucky enough to interview about her latest single Guilty Love in March.

Pip has had music in her life since a young age, which lead to a successful stint with the hard rock band Two Lane Blacktop, including international tours and all while doing a design degree at university!

“I ended up doing a degree in design, so I got a Bachelor Of Design but the whole time I was at uni I was playing in a band called Two Lane Blacktop. That band was a turning point for me because I remember signing a publishing deal when I was quite young and going to America and doing shows in the States and touring Australia. That made me realise that I didn’t want to be a designer, it didn’t bring me any joy whatsoever and then I sort of realised that music was what I was supposed to do!”

In the press release for Guilty Love, Pip talks about the shared experience that her and her collaborator for the piece, Georgia Nott from BROODS had with their catholic upbringing. So, I was curious to hear if that shared experience was a necessary ingredient when it came to artists making music together.

“Even without having a shared experience, with Nick Littlemore from PNAU, we’ve got incredibly different lives and very very different upbringings and different experiences but there was just something about the way we worked together that just sparked.

“So I don’t think you need to have shared experiences I just think sometimes there’s just something in someone’s personality that sparks with you as an artist or a writer and honestly for me and my career it’s quite rare, I haven’t met that many. I could count them on hand.”

While we were talking about collaboration, Pip touched on a really interesting point about how one of the benefits of collaboration is that you learn to be a bit kinder to yourself as a creator.

“I’ve always been big on collaboration and I think if you do meet the right person, it stops you from being so hard on yourself, because sometimes when you’re alone you can be your own worst enemy and you can think something’s trash and another person can think it’s… gold, you know?

“There’s a lot more positivity and I think a lot of artists got trapped in that whole, ‘I have to write on my own’ mentality. I think that the pandemic has isolated so many people across the world and they’ve learnt how to collaborate in other ways, so I think it’s made people a lot more creative.”

The single Guilty Love is also accompanied by a stunning music video “which perfectly captures the sentiments and plays out the scenario of two girls who attend a catholic all-girls school who have feelings in each other, but everything they are taught within that school says that their feelings are wrong or not natural, but the end message is that love will always conquer hate.”

At the end of our chat I was curious to hear if Pip thought the music industry had changed for queer folks since she started in the band Two Lane Blacktop in 2001 and she thinks it has, especially since she was told back then “not to be an out musician. But it’s different now.”