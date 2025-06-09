Twinless Review: A Dark Comedy on Love, Loss and Male Intimacy

“If you’re going to hell- keep goin’”.

James Sweeney’s Twinless follows two grieving men who meet in a support group for siblings who’ve lost a twin.

The early-30s twin brothers Rocky and Roman (Dylan O’Brien) could not be more different.

While Rocky is extroverted, flamboyant and possesses an unrelenting amount of self-assured charm, Roman is short-tempered, apolitical and would be the type to say ‘bro’ in every second sentence. When Rocky dies, Roman sparks a connection with Dennis, who reminds him of his late brother. This bond becomes the catalyst for Sweeney’s complex exploration of how we deal with loss and the crisis of male intimacy.

Twinless considers themes of lying, guilt, and trauma bonding, capturing the messy and often contradictory ways that grief can manifest itself into our lives. As Roman and Dennis navigate their shared pain, their connection blurs the lines between healing and emotional manipulation.

Twinless: Grief Fracturing Identity

The film touches on the loss of shared identity, where grief can fracture one’s sense of self, and how, in their search for solace, they become entangled in each other’s emotional baggage.

Sweeney, who directed the film and plays Dennis, tells MovieMaker that he hopes audiences will empathise with Dennis, as people “aren’t good or evil in a binary way”. He also describes the act of forgiveness as so “uniquely human”, adding, “It’s one of the most complex but also profound acts that we can give to each other, but also to ourselves. It’s something I deeply believe”.