Twinless Review: A Dark Comedy on Love, Loss and Male Intimacy

Entertainment Movies & TV News
Christine Lai
June 9, 2025
Twinless Review: A Dark Comedy on Love, Loss and Male Intimacy
Image: Image: Twinless

“If you’re going to hell- keep goin’”. 

James Sweeney’s Twinless follows two grieving men who meet in a support group for siblings who’ve lost a twin.

The early-30s twin brothers Rocky and Roman (Dylan O’Brien) could not be more different.

While Rocky is extroverted, flamboyant and possesses an unrelenting amount of self-assured charm, Roman is short-tempered, apolitical and would be the type to say ‘bro’ in every second sentence. When Rocky dies, Roman sparks a connection with Dennis, who reminds him of his late brother. This bond becomes the catalyst for Sweeney’s complex exploration of how we deal with loss and the crisis of male intimacy.

Twinless considers themes of lying, guilt, and trauma bonding, capturing the messy and often contradictory ways that grief can manifest itself into our lives. As Roman and Dennis navigate their shared pain, their connection blurs the lines between healing and emotional manipulation.

Twinless: Grief Fracturing Identity

The film touches on the loss of shared identity, where grief can fracture one’s sense of self, and how, in their search for solace, they become entangled in each other’s emotional baggage.

Sweeney, who directed the film and plays Dennis, tells MovieMaker that he hopes audiences will empathise with Dennis, as people “aren’t good or evil in a binary way”. He also describes the act of forgiveness as so “uniquely human”, adding, “It’s one of the most complex but also profound acts that we can give to each other, but also to ourselves. It’s something I deeply believe”.

In between the graphic gay sex, sharp comedic beats and occasional hyper-masculine violence, Twinless doesn’t shy away from exploring awkwardness, regrets and the raw realities of inescapable sadness.

Aisling Franciosi is also stand-out for her portrayal of Marcie, bringing warmth and kindness to the otherwise jilted pair of grieving men.

Twinless is a sharp, dark comedy that sensitively explores the black humour of grief, while also investigating the universal desire to be understood. The film serves as a caveat that the choices you make in the depths of grief don’t define who you are as a person.

★★★☆☆ (3/5) – Christine Lai

Twinless is playing at the State Theatre on Monday June 9 as part of the 2025 Sydney Film Festival (SFF).

This was originally published on Sydney City Hub.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Harry K Returns With Splash Out For MELT Festival 2025
June 9, 2025 | Michael James

Harry K Returns With Splash Out For MELT Festival 2025
Brisbane News What's on
Hevenshe: A Celebration of Femmes and Thems at The Vanguard
June 9, 2025 | Michael James

Hevenshe: A Celebration of Femmes and Thems at The Vanguard
News Sydney What's on
Cynthia Erivo Hosts An Incredibly Gay Night At The Tony Awards
June 9, 2025 | Michael James

Cynthia Erivo Hosts An Incredibly Gay Night At The Tony Awards
Celebrity Entertainment News Stage
Melbourne Researchers Reach World First Discovery In Search For HIV Cure
June 9, 2025 | Michael James

Melbourne Researchers Reach World First Discovery In Search For HIV Cure
National News News Victorian News
Jeremy Allen White To Star In New Bisexual Drama Series
June 9, 2025 | Michael James

Jeremy Allen White To Star In New Bisexual Drama Series
Celebrity Entertainment Movies & TV News
Defiant Spirit Marks Close of WorldPride 2025 Amid Tensions and Trans Rights Protests
June 9, 2025 | Michael James

Defiant Spirit Marks Close of WorldPride 2025 Amid Tensions and Trans Rights Protests
International News