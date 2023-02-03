—

Brendan Hancock and Jenna Suffern of The Two Queers.

Only a few weeks left to go until Sydney WorldPride 2023 begins and there’s plenty of preparation left to do. Get in the spirit and have fun with what’s on in queer Sydney:

Rainbow of Light – Sydney World Pride Event

Celebrate the clock ticking away until Sydney turns rainbow with an hour-long public art light experience dubbed the Rainbow of Light. Set at Parramatta Park’s outdoor events space, The Crescent, witness as it transforms into a flurry of colourful neon lights.

The public artwork is set to follow this year’s Mardi Gras theme ‘Gather, Dream, Amplify’ and is brought to you by master light artist, Peter Solness.

When: Sunday 5th February 2023, from 8 pm until 9 pm

Where: George Street Gatehouse (walk from there to the project spaces)

Price: Free

Mousetrap Theatre Comedy Night

Need to end the week with a good laugh? The Mousetrap Theatre is set as the venue for The Two Queers. Come and watch up-and-coming and Sydney’s best queer comedic talents for four weeks. The line up includes Brendan Hancock, Bea-Barbeau Scurla, Edan McGovern, Nina Oyama and Sam Bowden.







When: Friday 3rd February 2023, from 7 pm until 9 pm

Where: 1/54 Waterloo st, Surry Hills

Price: Early-bird tickets cost $20/Full price tickets cost $25

LGBTQI Violence Prevention Workshop

On a sobering note, learn how to prevent and respond to sexual, domestic and family violence that affect the LGBTQ+ community and its people in this training brought to you by the City of Sydney and ACON.

This online workshop is available only to those who apply. It’s designed to help residents and those who volunteer/work within the City of Sydney local area.

When: Tuesday 7th February 2023 from 6 pm until 8:30 pm or Tuesday 14th February 2023 from 6 pm until 8:30 pm

Where: Online

Price: Free

Cassy Judy single launch with Swamp Daisies + Rita B

Coming in hot off of her gig at the annual Broken Heel Festival in Broken Hill, Cassy Judy is releasing her new anthemic indie pop track I’ve Come So Far this Sunday. Cassy invites everyone to witness her personal struggles to find a home and within herself, a sentiment a lot of us can relate to. The release will see Cassy in Erskineville and accompanied by Lindy Morrison on drums and Alison Gould on bass.

When: Sunday 5th February from 7 pm until 11 pm

Where: 642A King St, Erskineville

Price: $17