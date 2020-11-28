—

It’s almost December which means that the holidays are rapidly approaching! LGBTQI representation is something that hasn’t always been prevalent in the oeuvre of Christmas movies made throughout time. There are movies like Carol (2015), of course, Make the Yuletide Gay (2009), which Advocate states “Happiest Season stands on the shoulders of, Then there’s of course Scrooge & Marley (2012), Let It Snow (2019) and The Family Stone (2005) amongst several others. This year, there are a number of LGBTQI-centric Christmas movies gracing big and small screens around the world.

Happiest Season

If you’ve heard about any of the Christmas movies on this list this year, it’s probably Happiest Season. With a star-studded cast including Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Daniel Levy, Allison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Victor Garber, Mary Steenburgen, Mary Holland and directed by Clea DuVall, this is a must watch this Christmas.

Abby (Kristen Stewart) doesn’t enjoy Christmas because it reminds her of her parents passing, but when she is invited to her girlfriend Harper’s (Mackenzie Davis) family home for Christmas she accepts. However, their relationship is tested when Harper tells Abby she’s not out to her parents and it becomes clear that Harper isn’t entirely truthful around her family.

This is a Christmas movie that is sure to be a staple for years to come.

The Christmas House

The Christmas House comes from Hallmark and follows the Mitchell family as parents Phylis (Sharon Lawrence) and Bill (Treat Williams) turn their house into a Christmas themed winter wonderland and invite their two sons, Mike (Robert Buckley) and Brandon (Jonathan Bennett) home for the holidays.

Underneath the warm family Christmas festivities, Brandon and his partner Jake (Brad Harder) are nervously awaiting news about their adoption. It also becomes clear that Bill and Phyllis plan on selling the house, and that there is more going on beneath the surface than the characters and viewers may have initially thought.

Advertisement The Christmas Setup

Lifetime’s The Christmas Setup features real life husbands Blake Lee and Ben Lewis. Lewis plays New York lawyer, Hugo, who ventures to Milwaukee with his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong) to spend the holidays with his brother Aiden (Chad Connell) and Mom Kate (Fran Drescher). Kate arranges for Hugo to run into his high school friend Patrick (Blake Lee) who has recently returned to Milwaukee. Patrick and Hugo develop feelings for each other throughout this heart-warming holiday film, but when Hugo is told he has the opportunity to be promoted, he has to decide what is most important to him in life.

A New York Christmas Wedding

A New York Christmas Wedding is on Netflix, and features lead character Jennifer (Nia Fairweather) who is bisexual and dealing with the loss of her father as well as the loss of her best friend, Gabrielle (Adriana DeMeo), although this happened some time ago. When Jennifer begins to have second thoughts about her upcoming wedding to her fiancé David (Otoja Abit), in somewhat of a Christmas miracle she is brought together with her guardian angel Azrael (Cooper Koch).

Azrael creates an alternate reality, as guardian angels do, where both Gabrielle and Jennifer’s father are alive. In this world, Jennifer also finds herself having a chance at love and a relationship with Gabrielle.

Dashing In December

Dashing In December follows a financier from New York named Wyatt (Peter Porte) when he returns to his small hometown for Christmas. While home for Christmas, Wyatt focuses his attempts to persuade his mother, Deb (Andie MacDowell) to sell their family ranch. It’s not until he meets the ranch hand for his family property, Heath (Juan Pablo Di Pace) and feelings start to arise that Wyatt begins to question his decision.