This May, start your weekend on Fridays with some of the best Australian cabaret, musical theatre, and pop artists. Queen of cabaret Dolly Diamond will kick off Geelong Arts Centre’s month-long five-part program – Where Creativity Meets At Home Live, on May 1, 2020.

Other entertainers in the coming weeks include Taylor Henderson, actress and singer Amanda Harrison, musician Jessie Lloyd and musical theatre leading men Bert LaBonte and Rob Tripolino.

“The #WhereCreativityMeetsAtHome Live series allows us to keep our lights shining and create ways to connect during these unparalleled times, but most importantly, it enables us to continue to support our community of artists and creatives,” says Geelong Arts Centre CEO, Joel McGuinness.

The events are free to attend, but the Art Centre is appealing “for donations to enable us to continue to support our community of artists and bring even more digital arts experiences to our audiences well into the future.”

Arts has been one of the biggest casualties of the COVID-19 crisis and organisations are increasingly taking to digital programming. Dolly Diamond told Star Observer she was delighted to lend a helping hand.

“Good for you Geelong Arts Centre, May has never looked so good. I’m so happy to be kicking off this season of shows. I’m sort of like the virginal sacrifice… sort of,” said Diamond.

Check out May’s lineup:

Dolly Diamond’s Big Night In – May 1, at 8 pm

Longtime collaborator Cameron Thomas joins Melbourne icon Dolly Diamond, who will sing a list of evergreen classics.

Bert & Rob’s Love Songs and Dedications – May 8, at 8 pm

Australian musical theatre leading men Bert LaBonte (The Book Of Mormon) and Rob Tripolinio (Jesus Christ Super Star) belt out some R&B, soul and acoustic classics

Taylor Henderson – May 15, at 8 pm

Singer and The X Factor Australia finalist Taylor Henderson performs a selection of songs from his self titled debut album and follow up album Burnt Letters.

Up Close & Socially Distant with Amanda Harrison – May 22, 8 pm

Award-winning actress and singer Amanda Harrison teams up with composer and performer Mark Jones to perform popular songs.

The Mission Songs Project – May 29, 8 pm

To commemorate National Reconcilation week, musician Hessie Lloyd performs a collection of songs about the lives of Indigenous Australians on Christian Missions and state-run settlements.

For more details, visit https://geelongartscentre.org.au/