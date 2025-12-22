MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: Queer Comedy Gala

Queer Comedy Gala, Melbourne’s loudest and proudest comedy night is back! Pride Comedy at the Pride of Our Footscray brings a powerhouse line-up of seven LGBTQIA+ comedians, hosted by the legendary Dolly Diamond. From coming out stories to wild clubbing disasters — nothing is off-limits.

While the 2026 line-up is yet to be revealed, past events have featured Melbourne’s queer comedy elite, including award-winning comedy chaos agent Frankie McNair, hilarious host of triple j’s Weekend Breakfast Jordan Barr, POPGAYS’ Aurelia St Clair, the maniacally witty Scout Boxall, multi-hyphenate Matt Barron, Carmelo Costa, Bronwyn Kuss, Tricksy Collins and many more.

UK-born (but proudly Aussie since 2009!) Dolly Diamond has lit up stages from the Adelaide Cabaret Festival to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Beyond her sparkling stage presence, she’s a fierce advocate and a true legend of the community, beloved all across the country. Pride Comedy transforms Footscray’s community-run venue into a riot of hilarity, heart and queer brilliance.

Grab your mates and grab a round of drinks (lest you choke on a chuckle), and settle in for a night of side-splitting stories and unforgettable performances. Don’t miss Melbourne’s premier queer comedy night and get ready to laugh your way through Victoria’s wildest and wackiest.

Queer Comedy Gala

22 January 2026 | 7pm

Pride of our Footscray Community Bar, Footscray