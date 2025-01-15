She Slayed: A Drag Murder Mystery

Tamuz Ellazam
January 15, 2025
She Slayed: A Drag Murder Mystery

She Slayed: A Drag Murder Mystery is the whodunnit with a twist – and the biggest mystery is: why haven’t you bought your tickets yet?

Brought to you by cabaret icons, drag divas and theatre legends Dolly Diamond, Rose Garden, Jens Radda and POUSSAY, and created by Nicholas Reynolds,  the show brings to life (and grisly death!) a drag show that ends with a surprise slaying!

While waiting for the police, these drag divas don their detective hats and try to solve the mystery.

She Slayed: A Drag Murder Mystery

When: February 20-22, 2025, 9–10pm
Where: The Loading Dock Theatre, Qtopia Sydney, 301 Forbes Street, Darlinghurst
Tickets: $26–$32
Accessibility: The Loading Dock Theatre has wheelchair accessibility and a hearing loop.
Content Note: Coarse language, sexual references and simulated gunshots.

