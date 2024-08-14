Dolly Diamond Coming To Sydney For Two Very Special Shows

After performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with a five-star show, Dolly Diamond is returning to Australia with a set of rare performances in Sydney at Qtopia for Halloween.

Speaking to the Star Observer, Dolly shared her excitement at returning to Australia: “I’ve been splitting my time between Australia and the UK for quite a while now, chasing the sun and the work. I’m excited to be back in Australia for 3 weeks and I’m making the most of my trip with some shows!”

Dolly is thrilled to perform The Dolly Horror Show at Qtopia on October 30 and 31: “Over the years I’ve always thought of Sydney as somewhere exciting to visit, and I don’t perform there as much as I’d like. But I’m about to change all that! I’ve also been hearing great things about Qtopia; it feels perfect for a very queer Halloween show.”

In celebration of the spookiest time of the year, the cabaret diva is set to draw inspiration from horror cult classics and frighten you – mainly with her wit that’s sharper than a knife. It’s sure to be a Halloween hoot (or haunt)!

If you’re in Melbourne, fret not – you’re also in luck, as Dolly Diamond is bringing a number of shows to Melbourne from October to November.

It starts off with Dolly Diamond’s Rather Large Variety Hour at The Ukiyo as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival on October 19 and 20, followed by The Dolly Horror Show on October 25 at Pride of our Footscray. After that, you can see her at the Victorian Pride Centre in Dolly Diamond’s Piano Bar, taking place on November 1st.

Commenting on her Melbourne shows, Dolly said: “I’m excited to be part of Melbourne Fringe for the first time and the lineup for Dolly Diamond’s Rather Large Variety Night is incredible. I’m also ecstatic to be heading the Piano Bar night at the Victorian Pride Centre with an array of fabulous guests and my yearly spook fest at Footscray’s loudest & proudest venue, The Pride of our Footscray”.

Don’t miss out on Dolly’s return to Australia after a hot streak in the UK – book now!

Sydney

The Dolly Horror Show

When? October 30 & 31

Where? The Substation, Qtopia Sydney, Darlinghurst

Tickets? $31.25

Melbourne

Dolly Diamond’s Rather Large Variety Night

When? October 19 & 20

Where? The Ukiyo Tent

Tickets? $36

The Dolly Horror Show

When? October 25

Where? Pride of our Footscray, Footscray

Tickets? Starting at $27

Dolly Diamond’s Piano Bar

When? November 1

Where? Victorian Pride Centre, St Kilda

Tickets? $25