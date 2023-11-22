Marvel Allegedly Erased Gay Storyline From ‘The Marvels’ Film

Marvel Studios has allegedly cut out a scene alluding to a Lesbian relationship between two lead characters in the recently released film The Marvels.

The Disney-owned Marvel studios have been called out for cutting a scene between characters Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

Queer erasure has been an ongoing issue from the studio, rarely representing comic-book-established queer relationships or storylines within their live-action adaptations.

Reference To Queer Relationship Cut

On November 20, as reported by Out, Twitter user @CanWeGetSomeToast made multiple claims regarding scenes cut from the final release.

The user said that “Captain Marvel and Valkyrie were explicitly together,” through the line “we work better as friends,” referencing the fact they were romantically involved.

🍞EXCLUSIVE🍞 Plot elements that were cut from ‘THE MARVELS’: • Kamala wasn’t able to take off her bangle and was imprisoned/tortured by Dar-Benn. • Captain Marvel and Valkyrie were explicitly together in the past (cut quote: “we work better as friends”) but Disney are… pic.twitter.com/LmZsCDwQhD — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) November 19, 2023

Thompson’s Valkyrie is an openly Queer character and made a brief cameo in the film. The short scene exchange between Valkyrie and Larson’s Captain Marvel was ultimately shortened, removing any allusion to their past relationship.

Whilst the Twitter user did not provide a source to the allegations, the erasure from Marvel Studios has been evident for the past four years.

Will Valkyrie Ever Find Her “Queen?”

Valkyrie was first shown in Thor: Ragnarok (2017). A scene of a woman leaving her room, to recognise the character’s bisexuality, was ultimately “cut for time.”

In 2019, Marvel Studios’ Head Director Kevin Fegie said Valkyrie’s sexuality would be explored within the next film and be their first openly Queer character.

Actor Thompson anticipated the character’s Queer representation, as she is also openly bisexual. At the time during a press conference, Thompson said Valkyrie would be finding “her queen” in Thor: Love And Thunder (2022).

However, when the movie was released, it came to the disappointment of many Valkyrie fans. Dialogue confirmed the character’s bisexuality, but the extent of her past sapphic relationships came in the form of a throwaway line, stating that her partner had died.

Other Queer Scenes Erased

Earlier this year, it was revealed the original script for the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever (2022) also had a sapphic relationship cut from the final release.

In a Reddit thread from @r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, the original script was leaked. One of the notable changes between the film and the original script was the relationship between the characters Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and Aneka (Michaela Coel).

The characters were supposed to share a passionate kiss during a party scene, confirming their relationship. However, this was cut and exchanged for a simple kiss on the forehead.

The only time a Queer relationship has ever eventuated on screen was during the Eternals (2022) film.

Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) is the only gay character who has adequate representation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phastos and his husband are shown to have a family, and even share a kiss on screen during the 2022 film.

Whilst the film’s scource material continues to establish Queer characters and storylines, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to struggle to provide LGBTQI representation on the big-screen.