—

From Thursday this week to Monday November 30, Melbourne Queer Film Festival will be presenting what will be the festivals largest ever online offering, MQFF INTERRUPTED.

Offering up a cinematic smorgasbord comprising 17 feature length and 40 short films, alongside a long-awaited return to queer cinema on the big screen, with a special screening of romantic comedy Happiest Season at the Coburg Drive-In on Thursday, November 26.

“Streaming into homes across Australia, MQFF Interrupted is a showcase of the best of LGBTQI cinema from across the globe,” Spiro Economopoulos, MQFF director tells Star Observer.

“After the festival was postponed back in March, MQFF has been working behind the scenes to bring back some of the highlights of what was meant to be a celebration of our 30th anniversary.”

Of course, 2020 has been no normal year with MQFF in March, and just three days in into their hotly anticipated 30th anniversary festival program, quite literarily interrupted by COVID-19. Not one to waist a crisis, the festival team have bought about a festival that brings queer cinema from Australian and international filmmakers to audiences not only in Melbourne, but audiences Australia wide.

“Developing an online platform has allowed MQFF in true queer fashion a chance to extend those celebrations into a year-round festival with one off virtual screenings, special events and now MQFF Interrupted,” Economopoulos adds.

Advertisement

“Streaming from November 19-30 we have bought back some of my own personal favourites for you to view at home, including The Strong Ones, Two of Us, Bit and a couple of new films including the delightful Australian romantic comedy Ellie & Abbie (And Ellie’s Dead Aunt).

“For the first time since March we also have an in-person screening at the Coburg Drive-In of Happiest Season staring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis and Dan Levy.”

MQFF’s ever popular shorts packages will also be screened as part of MQFF Interrupted this time including Documentary Shorts, the raunchy Hooking Up and Laws Of Desire shorts, Transformations which explores stories of our trans and gender non-binary communities, Animation Shorts and Asia-Pacific Shorts.

The full program and tickets are available at mqff.com.au