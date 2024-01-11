Netflix Releases First-Look Images Of Young Royals Season Three

Netflix has released the first-look images of the final season of Swedish gay teenage drama Young Royals.

In the final episode of the second season of the popular Netflix show, the young Crown Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (played by Edvin Ryding) split with his boyfriend Marcus (Tommy Wättring) and delivered a nationally televised speech during his school, Hillerska’s, 120th-anniversary celebration.

In the heartfelt speech, he confessed to his classmates, his family, and the nation that he had previously lied about not being involved in the leaked sex tape with Simon (Omar Rudberg). Season 3 is sure to follow the fall-out from Wilhelm’s love confession, including the possibility of public scrutiny.

Fans Welcome ‘WilMon’ Era

The streaming service shared eight first-look photos for the season, offering a glimpse into the highly anticipated third season set to debut in March.

One photograph teases complications between Wilhelm and Simon, with Wilhelm pictured looking concerned, while another shows the pair embracing at a party.

A photograph sees Malte Gårdinger, who plays Wilhelm’s cousin August, seated alone in a bedroom, while another shows Frida Argento (Simon’s sister Sara), appearing visibly distressed.

Enthusiastic fans were particularly thrilled by a specific photograph featuring Wilhelm and Simon floating side by side on their backs, while their eyes were closed.

Fans welcomed the photo drop with one social media user on X (formerly Twitter) commenting ‘WilMon boyfriends era is so real!”

The official Young Royals season 3 premise reads: “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history. The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions, and responsibilities?”

‘You’re Going To Love It’

The Young Royals cast wrapped filming on the show’s final season in June last year.

Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg announced the news in a video, offering a sneak peek of the upcoming season. “I think one of my favourite moments from this season is shooting the final scene,” Ryding said.

“When we were shooting out in the woods all night. It was very fun. Not going to spoil anything”, Rudberg shared.

NO ONE FREAK OUT!! 💜 Here's your first look at Young Royals S3. pic.twitter.com/8qhMqXCX4i — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2024

Both actors thanked their fans for tuning in to the queer Swedish drama since its initial release in 2021.“Anyway, we just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your support throughout the years. We really look forward to seeing this season. We think you’re going to love it!” Ryding said.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Rudberg remained coy about the specifics of the upcoming season but urged fans to “bring tissues.” Rudberg shared that the final season is “going to be very shocking, very dramatic.”

Young Royals Season 3, featuring Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, and Felicia Maxime is set to premiere in March 2024.






