In partnership with Midsumma, Nocturnal is back and better than ever this summer! Enjoy exclusive after-dark access to the Melbourne Museum. Expect to appreciate live music, museum tours, curator talks, pop-up performances, and the chance to explore the museum’s latest exhibitions. The museum comes alive at night with bars, nibbles and activities galore! So come along to the Melbourne Museum after-dark for a night that promises to be both fascinatingly educational and supremely fun. This is a night you should be sure not to miss!
Where: Melbourne Museum, 11 Nicholson St, Carlton
When: February 10, 7:00 pm
Tickets: from $35
