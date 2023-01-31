—

In partnership with Midsumma, Nocturnal is back and better than ever this summer! Enjoy exclusive after-dark access to the Melbourne Museum. Expect to appreciate live music, museum tours, curator talks, pop-up performances, and the chance to explore the museum’s latest exhibitions. The museum comes alive at night with bars, nibbles and activities galore! So come along to the Melbourne Museum after-dark for a night that promises to be both fascinatingly educational and supremely fun. This is a night you should be sure not to miss!

Where: Melbourne Museum, 11 Nicholson St, Carlton

When: February 10, 7:00 pm

Tickets: from $35