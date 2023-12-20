Out British Comedian Leo Reich Shares Movie Instrumental In His Coming Out

Douglas Magaletti
December 20, 2023
Out British Comedian Leo Reich Shares Movie Instrumental In His Coming Out
Out British comedian Leo Reich opened up about his Queer coming of age in a new interview. 

In an interview with Queerty, Reich shared the movie that was instrumental in his coming out and the fictional character he had a crush on growing up.

Y Tu Mamá También

Reich named the Mexican coming-of-age film Y Tu Mamá También, starring Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna. 

I’m still, to this day, obsessed with [Y Tu Mamá También],” Reich said.

“I watch it every 10 days. Just, the homoeroticism bubbling through that—as a teenager at an all-boys school, that really blew my mind. I was like, ‘Yes, they do want to f*ck each other. Of course! We all want to f*ck each other!’ It was very a clarifying moment.”

Earliest Fictional Crush

When asked his earliest fictional crush, Reich named four:: Knuckles from the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise, Big Chord Overstreet from Glee, Jess from Gilmore Girls, and Chris Evans in Fantastic Four.

“As a real child, on cartoon level, weirdly—and this is the first time ever saying this—t. Knuckles, the echidna, from Sonic The Hedgehog. Very hot! I was a Big Chord Overstreet in Glee fan. Can’t even bring to mind the name of his character, but can really bring to mind what his face looks like,” he continued.

“Jess from Gilmore Girls. Incredible. I could keep going. Honestly, what I’m doing is trying to remember my Google searches of ‘their name, topless.’ And then Chris Evans in Fantastic Four—I know that’s so basic now, but it’s pre-Captain America, when he looks like a normal person. Come on, I’m human—I’m a human being!”

Jess from Gilmore Girls, Chris Evans, Chord Overstreet. Facebook

Reich first hourlong HBO comedy special, Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! Is currently available to stream on HBO Max

