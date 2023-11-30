Out Gay Star Trek Actor Anthony Rapp And Partner Ken Welcome Second Child

Douglas Magaletti
November 30, 2023
Out Gay Star Trek Actor Anthony Rapp And Partner Ken Welcome Second Child
Image: Anthony Rapp Instagram

Star Trek Actor Anthony Rapp and partner Ken Ithiphol have announced the birth of their second child.

According to the couple’s post on social media, son Keony Lee Ithiphol was born on November 25.

Rapp, 52, and Ithiphol, 36, wrote, “Meet the newest addition to our family: Keony Lee Ithiphol. He was born on Saturday, November 25, 2023. 🥰 (Pronunciation: kee-OH-knee). We are beyond grateful that our surrogacy journey has allowed us to meet such wonderful people and helped us to become a family of four.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ken (@teerakeni)

Friends, Celebrities, And Well-Wishers Offer Congratulations

Friends, celebrities, and well-wishers responded with congratulations to the news. 

Rapp’s Star Trek Discovery co-star Wilson Cruz commented, “CONGRATULATIONS! And HELLO, GORGEOUS!”

Musician Erin Hill said, “Oh my goodness, adorable!!! And Rai, you are now a big brother, woo hoo!!!”

Star Trek actor Emily Coutts wrote, “Whaaaaaa!!!!!! Omg 😍 congrats. I can’t wait to meet him. Also Rai looking so cuuuute.”

Musician Lee Moretti wrote, “OH MY GOSH!!! SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH!! Congratulations!! He is perfect and what a BEAUTIFUL family!! Rai is so big!!!”

Actor Kristin Chenoweth commented with a string of heart emojis.

First Child Born In 2022

In 2022, around this time, Rapp shared the news of the birth of his first child, Rai Larson Ithiphol.

The post read, “Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like “rye” or “chai.”)We love him very much.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Rapp (@albinokid1026)

A month prior, a New York court dismissed Rapp’s $40 million sexual assault lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey.

The jury in the case believed that Rapp failed to prove his allegations against Spacey, which led the judge to dismiss the case.

Together Since 2016

Rapp and Ithiphol have been together since 2016 and were engaged in November of 2019.  

In an Instagram post at the time, Rapp wrote, “So something happened tonight. I asked @teerakeni if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I’m so very thrilled to share this news.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Rapp (@albinokid1026)

