“Pansexual Muscle Daddy” Adult Film Star Dale Savage Passes Away

Adult film star Dale Savage has sadly passed away at the age of 62.

Savage reportedly passed on June 19 this year, after suffering a stroke.

The news was confirmed by phởtographer Anthony Duran, his fiancé, who announced Savage’s passing in a tribute shared to social media on July 3.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let all of his fans know that adult film star @TheDaleSavage passed away from a stroke on June 19th,” Duran wrote.

“I am still in shock and having a hard time finding the words to write this.”

Duran remembered Savage as someone who carved out a unique path in the industry. After working as a firefighter for most of his life, Savage began his adult entertainment career later in life and quickly becoming a much-loved performer.

“As a handsome, pansexual muscle daddy, Dale started his career at 50 years old,” Duran continued.

“He quickly rose to become a true superstar in the industry. He absolutely loved his work and collaborated with some of the top studios and actors.”

Savage became an online celebrity for embracing a new chapter of his life at an age when many adult performers are stepping away from the industry, gaining a dedicated fanbase.

After almost a decade in the industry, Savage stepped away from performing around three years ago. He continued to post online for the nearly 75,000 fans following him on X, posting updates about his life almost right up to his passing.

“After a busy and successful career, he retired about three years ago to enjoy a quiet life in Vail, Colorado,” Duran wrote.

“Love never dies. Until we meet again.”

Following news of his death, fans, friends and fellow adult performers shared tributes online, remembering Savage not only for his work but for the kindness and warmth he brought to those around him.

Adult performer Seth Knight was among those paying tribute, writing, “Omg no. Ugh he was such an awesome and sweet guy. May he fly high and keep watch over us! ❤️”

“So sorry to see this, and sorry for your loss,” penned Wade Wolfgar in response to Duran’s post. “I’d hoped he and I might still run into each other some day. Some of the hottest dad porn of this generation and a nice guy in my experience. Rest in peace good sir.”