Patti LuPone Held Up Production On ‘Agatha All Along’ With A Conga Line

Queen of queens Patti LuPone reportedly halted production on WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along by starting a conga line and dance party during a night shoot for the series.

The series follows Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness as she attempts to reclaim her former glory with the help from a coven of sorcerers, with a cast including Joe Locke (Heartstopper) and Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus).

LuPone was cast in December 2022 as Lilia Calderu, a 450-year old witch who specialises in divination. She said of the character in 2023: “I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair!”

It sounds like LuPone has done more than just play the role, though; speaking to Pink News, co-star Sasheer Zamata has called LuPone the “spark plug” of the set.

“We would have these long nights where we were shooting until the wee hours of the morning, and [Patti] is the only one singing, telling stories,” Zamata said. “She had a little speaker she would bring on set and play music… It was quite a joy.”

Zamata continued: “I remember one day at whatever time of shooting, we were all so tired, and [Patti] could tell that we all needed a pick-me-up. So she played this song and brought the speaker in front of the camera, and we were doing a little conga line behind her and dancing. And the crew was dancing too. We were holding up production, but we had to have that dance break. It was quite a scene!”

If only we could all get a pick-me-up from Patti LuPone when we most need it…

Agatha All Along is set to debut on September 18 with a two-episode premiere on Disney+, and is shaping up to be one of the queerest MCU entries yet.