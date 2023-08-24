Paul Mescal And Andrew Scott ‘Fearless’ In Gay Sex Scenes

Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Andrew Scott (1917, Pride) were “fearless” with their sex scenes in the upcoming gay drama film, All of Us Strangers, shared the film’s director.

Mescal and Scott are set to play lovers in a new film by acclaimed queer filmmaker Andrew Haigh (Weekend).

Approached Scenes Fearlessly

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Haigh, speaking about the pair’s chemistry, said, “There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together,” Haigh says. “Both of them were pretty fearless. There was no sense of them being afraid of approaching those scenes. They knew how important they were.”

The film, which was adapted and directed by Haigh, is loosely based on the award-winning novel Strangers, by Japanese screenwriter and novelist Taichi Yamada.

According to Variety, All of Us Strangers is about screenwriter Adam, played by Scott, who “one night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbour Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents (Foy and Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago.”

The movie also stars Emmy award-winning actor Claire Foy (The Crown), and BAFTA award-winning actor Jamie Bell (Rocketman).

All of Us Strangers will premiere at the New York Film Festival before being released in theatres on December 22.

‘Weekend’ And ‘Looking’

In 2011, Haigh wrote and directed the critically acclaimed queer romantic drama, Weekend.

The film follows two men who meet and start a sexual relationship two days before one of them plans to leave the country to attend art school.

It premiered at that year’s SXSW festival in Austin Texas.

He also wrote and directed HBO’s queer San Francisco-based series, Looking.

In 2020, Mescal became a household name when he starred in the BBC’s Irish romantic psychological drama series, Normal People, as Connell Waldron.

Scott first got major attention in 2019, after playing The Priest in the second season of the award-winning comedy-drama Fleabag. Since then he has appeared in the World War 1 film 1917 and the Netflix series Black Mirror.