HONŌUR: A Party Celebrating Queer BIPOC Legends

Get ready for HONŌUR, an electrifying celebration of queer BIPOC excellence, set to captivate audiences on the Main Stage at Midsumma Festival. Conceived and directed by BEAT Entertainment’s visionary founders, Johnny Hamilton and Samuel Gaskin, the show is a powerful tribute to the unsung heroes of Australia’s queer community through a spectacular fusion of music, dance and storytelling.

The idea for HONŌUR began with a simple yet profound question ‘who gets honoured and why?’ Reflecting on the lack of recognition for queer BIPOC people, Hamilton and Gaskin as always were keen to shift the paradigm.

“We noticed BIPOC folk are rarely honoured, often posthumously”, says Gaskin. “We thought, how cool would it be to honour a living queer BIPOC Elder?” In the only way they know how, with heart, sweat, and the magic of intercultural exchange, they created the ‘mother effin’ party that is HONŌUR.

Imagine the energy of Beyonce and the vibrancy of the iconic opening scene of Coming to America–but make it queer and more Blak. HONŌUR features an epic soundtrack from celebrated First Nations artists, performances by QTPOC dancers, DJ’s, drag artists and trans activists.

The show highlights Australia’s real royalty: those who really paved the way for progress.

At the heart of HONŌUR is a tribute to two icons: living trans activist and trailblazer, Mama LaToya Hoeg, and the late Uncle Jack Charles, the father of Blak theatre and a revered champion for Indigenous rights.

“Mama Latoya has been in the trenches looking after our trans brothers and sisters, often without any recognition”, says Gaskin.

HONŌUR is a perfect iteration of Midsumma 2025’s theme of COLLECTIVE IDENTITY(S), uniting a cast of 15 exceptional BIPOC performers, representing cultures across Africa, Pacific Islands, Māori heritage and beyond.

“Every individual shines but there’s so much more power in the collective,” Gaskin reflects. “It shows what’s possible when you bring together the heart and soul of talented people to create art.”

Backed by Midsumma, HONŌUR reaches Naarm/Melbourne’s wider queer community. “The LGBTQIA+ community is diverse but often divided into smaller groups,” says Gaskin.

“With Midsumma on board, we have the opportunity to share our message widely and include the voices that are often pushed aside.”

More than a performance, HONŌUR hits you right in the heart with joy and celebration. It’s an unmissable event for the queer community and beyond.