Queer Desi Influencers Anjali And Sufi Call Off Wedding: ‘I Cheated On Her’

Desi lesbian influencers Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik have called off their engagement and ended their relationship after five years, following a shock confession of infidelity.

On Monday, Chakra and Malik took to social media to announce their breakup. The couple revealed that their breakup occurred shortly before their intended wedding, due to Malik’s infidelity.

“Hey everyone, there has been a major turn of events in my relationship with Anjali,” Malik posted to Instagram that day.

Malik confessed to cheating on Chakra a few weeks before their planned wedding and expressed regret for her actions, asking for forgiveness.

“I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I’ve hurt her tremendously, beyond my own understanding. I’m owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so. I understand the gravity of the situation and can only ask relentlessly for forgiveness, from Anjali and Allah”, she wrote.

Who are Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik?

Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik first gained a following in 2019, following a viral photoshoot they did for Borrow the Bazaar, a California-based South Asian designer clothing rental service.

The photograph of the Desi lesbian couple received over 59 000 likes, with people celebrating representation of a Queer South Asian couple. Malik is Muslim and Pakistani, while Chakra is Hindu and Indian.

In July 2019, Malik posted a caption alongside the viral photograph, writing that she had grown up witnessing various kinds of love, and she felt honoured to have the opportunity to represent one half of a Queer South Asian couple.

“I grew up witnessing and watching different kinds of love, some in my family and some in bollywood”

“After I got a little older and realised what my sexuality was, I never saw representation of people who looked like me. I’m so glad I have the opportunity to be that with the love of my life. happy one year babyjaan, God blessed me with you 5 days before my born day hehe”, she wrote.

An Inside Look at Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik’s Journey

In a 2020 interview with Business Insider, the couple revealed that they first connected on Tumblr. They had been following each other for seven years before finally meeting and entering a relationship in July 2018.

“People message us so often to say that they’re so happy they found us because they didn’t realise that there were any other Queer South Asian people out there,” the couple told Insider.

“Both of us had our own battles to accept our sexuality, so having such widespread support was wonderful and validating to another degree,” they said. Chakra wrote a separate statement about the couple’s breakup on Instagram, asking for “no negativity” to be directed towards Malik.

“What we have shared has been so full of love and nothing short of magical — I will choose to remember it this way”, she wrote.

“Since the beginning, your outpouring of love and support has played such a special part in our journey and we will continue to carry that love with us moving forward”, she added.

The Desi influencers have large followings: both have over 220,000 Instagram followers, and their joint YouTube channel collectively has over 136,000 subscribers.