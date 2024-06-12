Queer Popstar FLETCHER Coming Down Under In July

This post also appeared on CityHub.

By ASPEN ABNER

Fans have been eagerly waiting since 2023 to see the critically acclaimed FLETCHER perform live. The wait is now over as FLETCHER is returning to Australia this July; there’s still limited time to buy tickets to her performance in Sydney and Perth at the Hordern Pavilion, but the rest of her Oceania dates are completely sold out there.

For this tour, FLETCHER is performing her album GIRL OF MY DREAMS and her latest album IN SEARCH OF THE ANTIDOTE. This New Jersey-born pop star has amassed over 1 billion global streams and an ever-growing 64 million local streams across Australia.

FLETCHER has credited the inspiration for her latest album as her quest for an antidote in many things: women, the road, the stage, fans, spirituality, and self-reflection. Through this deep dive for an antidote, FLETCHER stated that love was the answer and a constant muse for the singer.

“Before now, I don’t think I’d ever really looked at love through all the different lenses and angles and discovered all of its infinite manifestations. That’s what this album is about for me.”

The core of FLETCHER’s one-of-a-kind performance is grounded in solidarity, revelry, and pure enjoyment. Her vivid and candid storytelling music connects fans through her emotionally charged lyrics and versatile blend of different pop music styles. Not to mention the lyrics are catchy and melodic.

FLETCHER will be supported by the artist Charley, an Australian pop singer with an impressive 7 million combined streams and published singles to boast of. All VIP tickets are already sold out, but there’s still time to purchase a General Admission ticket.

For more up-to-date information about the availability of tickets and add-on packages, fans should visit Live Nation.