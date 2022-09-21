—

After eight episodes of lip syncs, maxi challenges, and some major ‘Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent’, Hannah Conda, 30, made it into the top three of Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season two.

This Australian drag performer started her drag career in Perth before moving to Sydney in 2015.

Advertisement

“You’ve constantly been facing your fears in some ways, and I just found myself thriving, to be honest. I really, really enjoyed myself and I got to make the best of friends. Come out with Kween and Spankie by my side – It’s just incredible.”

Hannah: It Doesn’t Need to be Bitchy, It Doesn’t Need to be Nasty

Talking about the friendship between the three of them, Hannah explained, “We’re all very equal. We can champion each other and we can be each other’s friend, and stand side-by-side in a competition setting, without it getting too nasty or mean-spirited.

“We showcased that it doesn’t need to be bitchy, it doesn’t need to be nasty. It can be a fun and liberating experience for everybody.”

Hannah’s time on the show also served to reignite her love of drag.

“I got myself into a really deep depression and anxiety, especially through COVID…I lost everything I ever knew.”

She continued, “I just felt like drag was my safe space and it was gone and I didn’t feel safe anymore. And drag has always been an emotional outlet for me as well… just not having that… I kind of ended up falling out of love with [drag].”

Advertisement

“Jack said ‘you need to give it a go and you need to just film it and see if that gets your love back for it’ and it started to flower and grow and flourish,” she said.

“I started to really love it again.”

Race And Racism

One of the most memorable moments for Hannah, on the show, was the heart-to-heart conversation she had with Kween Kong in episode three.

Allegations of past racist performances had resurfaced ahead of Hannah’s appearance Drag Race Down Under. Hannah Conda had already apologised for making “offensive jokes” and past performances, which had invited accusations of cultural appropriation.

“Race and racism is something that we’re all fighting against, she said. “Trying to create beautiful diverse spaces where the spotlight is open to everyone and everyone has the chance to share their own point of view and everyone has a space in our community spaces.”

Continuing, she said, “I’ve been doing a lot of work on myself. Take the time to make sure that what I’m doing is empowering other people and I always like to operate out of a place of love.”

Hannah explained, “I want to put my money where my mouth is, and like Kween said, actions speak louder than words.”

Hannah will be performing this Friday at Universal on Oxford Street.