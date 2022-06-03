—

American rapper Isaiah Rashad has come out as “sexually fluid” in an interview – his first since a sex tape featuring him and two other men was leaked.

“I’d say I’m sexually fluid,” Rashad (31) told Joe Budden. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but basically, like, I’m not in full control of, when I walk into a room, of who I’m attracted to.”

He said that he had been exploring his sexuality over the past couple of years. “I’ve had a couple of experiences, like dating and hanging out, and honestly, trying different things — things I didn’t expect I’d be trying.”

Sex Tape Leaked And The Aftermath

The sex tape featuring Rashad was leaked in February and showed the rapper having sex with men.

Rashad revealed that the sex tape was leaked when he was dealing with a lot of personal issues, including his grandfather’s sudden death and his grandmother’s cancer diagnosis.

The rapper said that after the sex tape was leaked, “the first couple days was kinda weird for me.” Following the leak, Rashad said his focus had been his family. “I haven’t even been thinking about it, man. I’ve been just keeping my mind together. It’s been a time for my family to come together,” he said.

Isaiah Rashad’s intro video at Coachella: “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him. However, that backfired. When his video leaked, his dreams and everything went up.” pic.twitter.com/xnPUzuftmT — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) April 17, 2022

Rashad told Budden that he had no plans to go after the person who had leaked the video or file any lawsuit over it. “I can’t be mad at everything about it. Always gotta look at the brighter side of stuff,” he added.







