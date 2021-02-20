—

On a recent cruise aboard Captain Cook’s newly refurbished Sydney 2000, a group of young influencer-looking types sashayed into the Harbour Bar, dressed in casual expensiveness. Nearby an older couple, seated beside the floor-to-ceiling windows, were enjoying the view and the treat of an upcoming harbour cruise. Pre-COVID, a cruise around Sydney Harbour might have seemed like an excursion no self-respecting Sydneysider would entertain. After all, it’s a touristy thing to do, right?

Turns out a cruise around Sydney Harbour is probably not only for tourists, but for locals who might have overlooked how pleasurable and civilized the experience can be. The cruise company is intent on attracting locals, and among its initiatives is a partnership with Mumm Champagne. Yes, you read correctly: Mumm. It’s a real humdinger: for one-and-half-hours, Mumm champers and a seafood plate are served high-tea style, tiered with ocean delectables, including oysters, calamari, salmon blini and chips. Whilst enjoying the smooth, panoramic ride around the harbour with casually impeccable service.

“Sydneysiders and interstate visitors are looking for new and different experiences in the shadow of an extremely difficult 2020,” General Manager of Captain Cook Cruises, Anthony Haworth said. “What better way to celebrate our 50 years of sailing on the best harbour in the world than by joining forces with a like-minded premium brand like Mumm to provide our guests with the best on water experience in Sydney?”

Guests are seated in the Mumm lounge to enjoy not only the victuals, but also the experience of the scenery of the harbourwhich is really is one of the gems of the world, and one that locals sometimes take for granted. Understated live music from a rotating stable of performers adds to the experience.

So round up your besties, or your best, for an elegant excursion on our spectacular harbour. There is much joy to be found in rediscovering our own backyard bay, and this cruise is a grandplace to start.

Captain Cook Cruises Mumm Grand Cordon Champagne and seafood platter are $89 per person. All departures for the Mumm Harbour Bar leave from Darling Harbour, King Street Wharf No.1 at 3:00pm and return at 4:30pm. Guests are welcome to stay onboard for additional Harbour circuits while purchasing drinks and food from the bar or restaurant.

For further information and bookings call (02) 9206 1111 or visit www.captaincook.com.au