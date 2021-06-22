—

The Little Prince is an adaptation of the much loved french fairytale Le Petite Prince, as expected of a European Production the adaptation is very chic and paired back in a sophisticated and effortless simplicity for which the French are famous.

I am not going to be pretend to be a great lover of interpretive dance, in fact most of the time I didn’t know what the hell was going on. But what I do know is I had an amazing time and I was thoroughly entertained.

For me the Little Prince seemed like an Alice In Wonderland for boys. In a series of surreal dream sequences the Little Prince must journey through, along his way learning things he did not know. As the sequences changed the sets morphed into different moods, sometimes a scorching desert, at other times fields of roses or even a heavenly celestial court.

The choreography was a spellbinding exercise in poise and precision.

Was there anything I found fault in? Perhaps the heavy French accent of the narrator was sometimes difficult to understand, but all is forgiven when one hears her spectacular voice, also there are subtitles to help with narrative.

How would I describe The Little Prince in three words?

Surreal. Spectacular. Entertaining.

Like all good french stories a scent of melancholy and irony pervades the essence of the story, yet I still managed to feel elated and satisfied. Time is precious to us all in our bustling harbour city so if was to ask was it worth the time, I would say yes. Was it something I would recommend, I would also say yes. Is it is something I be happy to see again? Most definitely yes!

⭐️⭐️⭐️