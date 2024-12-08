Rhys Nicholson Bringing Acclaimed Comedy Show To Adelaide

Josh Kerwick
December 8, 2024
Rhys Nicholson Bringing Acclaimed Comedy Show To Adelaide
Image: Source: Adelaide Fringe Festival

It’s a show that’s earned them multiple five-star reviews across the world, and now Drag Race Down Under Rhys Nicholson is bringing their show, Huge Big Party Congratulations, for three nights as part of 2025’s Adelaide Fringe Festival!

Nicholson announced the shows on Instagram with great excitement, where they also announced that they are an ambassador for Adelaide Fringe in 2025. 

 

Huge Big Party Congratulations first debuted earlier this year with an Australian tour before making its way across the globe with tours in the United Kingdom and Europe, where they were lauded as “the voice of a generation”. Now, Nicholson is bringing the show back to Australia in their only live shows in the country for 2025. 

Nicholson has been charming Australian audiences for over a decade with their unique brand of witty comedy and has rose to particular prominence as a host on Drag Race Down Under. Speaking to the Star Observer recently, they said that this year’s queens have been the best cast so far, and their continued presence as a judge has been a highlight of the DRDU franchise.  

The three-show run by Nicholson is one of the biggest draws of the Adelaide Fringe Festival, which is running from February 21st – March 23rd in 2025. With over 1,300 shows announced for the month-long festival, there are experiences for everyone at next year’s festival. Whether you’re a cabaret fan, theatre fiend or concertgoer, all your needs are sure to be met when the festival opens in early 2025.

Make sure to get your tickets to Huge Big Party Congratulations now before Rhys Nicholson’s highly acclaimed show sells out!

When? March 13th – 15th
Where? Hindley St Music Hall, 149 Hindley Street, Adelaide
Tickets? Early bird tickets for $31.50 + bf, full price tickets for $45pp + bf

