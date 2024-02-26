Ricky Martin Opens Up About His Love For Feet In New Interview

In a new interview, out American singer and songwriter Ricky Martin opened up about his love of feet and how, at 20, he almost quit music to run away with his boyfriend.

‘I Love Feet. I Have A Foot Thing’

In an interview with GQ, Martin, 52, shared, “I love feet. I have a foot thing. I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours. But we all have something. Some have a fetish of armpits.”

When GQ asked if the Instagram photos that Martin takes of his feet are for his fans, he responded, “Let’s open the conversation! Let me like this comment that said, ‘I like your feet.’ I have fans that can draw my feet like a piece of art. They write to me: ‘Ricky, I can recognize your feet a mile away.’ ”

‘Let’s Move To Europe And Just Be’

During the interview, Martin explained that he came out to his parents when he was young, but didn’t feel he could reveal that to the world yet, without destroying his career. At the time, Martin was in a relationship with a man and thought about giving up music and running away to Europe with him.

“I was the man of the moment with my ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ and shaking hips. I was expected to be something…. I was scared.”

“We were 20. I told him I’m going to quit everything. Let’s move to Europe and just be. I don’t care about this. He goes, ‘Your path is evident. I see your future. I love you, but we can’t.’ ”

In 2010, Martin officially came out. At the time, he released a statement that read, “​​”I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man. I am very blessed to be who I am.”

Starring In Apple TV+ Series Palm Royale

In 2018, Martin was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

He is currently starring in the upcoming Apple TV+ period piece dramedy series Palm Royale.

The trailer for the series, starring Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids), Laura Dern (Jurassic Park), Allison Janney (Hairspray), and Martin, was recently released.

The series also stars Carol Burnett (The Carol Burnett Show), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Josh Lucas (Yellowstone), Mindy Cohn (The Facts of Life), Julia Duffy (Newhart), and Kaia Gerber (Bottoms).

Set to be released March 20 on Apple TV+, Palm Royale was created by Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and is based on the book Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel.