With RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under hitting our screens in the near future, rumours of which queens will feature in its debut season are abound. Drag Race fan page, Not Today Satan, has today posted who they believe is in the official cast, naming only 10 queens. Though not official, their information has usually been right, having guessed every queen for season 13 on August 20, almost four months before the official cast announcement.

The Spoiled Drag Race thread on Reddit has also lit up with speculation, posting about which queens are likely to hit the main stage, as well as the third judge to sit alongside Michelle and Ru.

So far, the queens rumoured for season 1 are:

Anita Wigl’it (Auckland, New Zealand)

Art Simone (Geelong, Australia)

Coco Jumbo (Sydney, Australia)

Elektra Shock (Auckland, New Zealand

Etcetera Etcetera (Sydney, Australia)

Jojo Zaho (Newcastle, Australia)

Karen from Finance (Melbourne, Australia)

Kita Mean (Auckland, New Zealand)

Maxi Shield (Sydney, Australia)

Scarlet Adams (Perth, Australia)

All these queens have been suspiciously absent on their social media since filming was rumoured to have begun in January, and many have cancelled shows. It appears filming has ended, as many of the queens returned to their Instagrams on Monday and Tuesday this week. Michelle Visage also Tweeted last night that she had landed after 29 hours of travel.

Just landed after 29 hours of travel — michelle visage (@michellevisage) February 16, 2021

Comedian Rhys Nicholson is also rumoured to be the third regular judge, having just opened his new show in Auckland last night.

While all this information is still unconfirmed, it’s fantastic to see Australian and New Zealand queens finally get the recognition they deserve.