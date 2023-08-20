RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’s Rita Menu Has A Snatch Game Regret

We are officially halfway to the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Three.

In episode four, it was time for Snatch Game, followed by the runway category: Night of a Thousand Kylie Minogues.

(This article has spoilers for Season Three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Episode Four)

Secrets

The three queens that struggled the most in the Snatch Game: Rita Menu (Cardi B), Flor (Charo), and Bumpa Love (Dame Kiri) with Rita Menu and Flor lip-syncing for their lives to Kylie’s song, ‘Secrets’.

Ashley Madison (Jesus Christ) and Isis Avis Loren (Donatella Versace) were the top two.

In the end, Rita Menu was told to sashay away.

‘I Loved Every Second’

Speaking about the experience of making it into the competition, Rita, 26, talked with Star Observer about the Snatch Game, her inspiration for drag, and what she brought away from her time on the show.

“Just being in the presence of RuPaul and being able to get judged, was insane…I wouldn’t change it at all – I loved every second of it,” Rita said.

Sisterhood

Growing up in Hamilton on New Zealand’s North Island, Rita said she gained a sisterhood from her time on the show.

“I’ve got a lot of sisterhood now. I grew up and I perform in such a small area, which doesn’t have a huge scene. Getting to know other people and spreading my wings…That’s what I’ve enjoyed most.”

Snatch Game Regrets

When it comes to regrets, Rita doesn’t have any.

“I wouldn’t change anything at all,” she said. “There were times you’d prefer to do better in this, prefer to do better in that, but I feel like it happened for a reason, and I’m really like happy with my run on Drag Race.”

When it comes to Snatch Game regrets, however, Rita has one.

“I should have stuck with what I knew which was Kate Sheppard,” She shared. No one would know who she is, which is fine, but it was something that I came more prepared with compared to Cardi B.”

Talking about her first time in drag, Rita smiled and exclaimed, “She was messy,” before adding, “It wasn’t the worst.”

“There are [photos]– But we can’t show them,” she said with a laugh.

Shadiest Queen

When it comes to who the shadiest queen on the show is, Rita named two.

“Flor, but I felt like that’s a really good shade,” before adding, “But Ashley Madison, unfortunately.”

Rita will be at the Broken Heel Festival in September, which happens in Broken Hill, NSW.

Catch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under every Friday on Stan.