Gurl, RuPaul sure does know how to werk! Just one week after Drag Race UK season three ended its run, with Krystal Versace taking home the crown, Mama Ru has announced the 14 new queens competing for the crown and $100,000 on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, premiering in January.

The new crop of queens includes the first ever cisgender heterosexual man in Drag Race herstory, Maddy Morphosis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will also return, giving the queens the opportunity to unwind and let loose.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been nominated for 48 Emmys and won 24. Filming for season 14 began in early May and continued until the end of June. The competing queens were able to return to social media on July 2.

“This season is full of f***ing weirdos,” says Bosco, 27, who is competing on the season.

“Every person on this season is, in their own right, a complete lunatic, and I think that manifested itself in one of the most surprising, twisty, and turny seasons I’ve ever seen. If I remember this season how it happened, it sounds more like a fan fiction that someone wrote up, over an actual series of events,” Bosco told EW.

The season 14 cast, who were Ru-Vealed by season 13 winner Symone in a VH1 special include:

Alyssa Hunter (Puerto Rico)

Alyssa, 26, is a self-taught runway coach, who trains contestants for the Miss Universe Puerto Rico pageant. “It’s Official, Puerto Rico Is Back in the Game. I’M A RU GIRL BITCHES. Words can’t describe how i feel right now. I’m super excited and more than ready to hunt the World,” Alyssa said on Instagram.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Atlanta)

Angeria, 27, tweeted, “I am beyond excited to announce that I am apart of RuPauls Drag Race Season 14!! I’m OFFICIALLY IN THE GAME OF ALL GAMES!!”

Bosco (Seattle)

‘The Demon Queen of Seattle’ Bosco told EW, “I have a number where I like to give birth on stage, where my water breaks all over bar patrons; they either hate it or they’re obsessed. It’s really fun.”

Daya Betty (Springfield, MO)

Daya, 25, who is part of the House of Methyd, founded by season 12 finalist Crystal Methyd, promises “You can fix anything with a safety pin,” and said on Instagram, “Secret’s out and it feels so sweet.”

DeJa Skye (Fresno, CA)

“DREAMS REALLY DO COME TRUE,” DeJa said on Instagram.

Jasmine Kennedie (New York City)

The self-proclaimed “backflipping bimbo,” said on Twitter, “I’m a #RUGIRL!!! So honored to be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14. Let the games begin!”

Jorgeous (Nashville)

Drag Race fans may recognise this “dancing diva”, from her appearance in the video for Easy with Kacey Musgraves and Troye Sivan.

June Jambalaya (Los Angeles)

Jambalaya calls herself “The Real Housewife of Drag.” “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” June told EW. “I have the attitude of an Atlanta housewife, but deep down, I do the fashion of Beverly Hills.” June said. Drag Race alumni Kandy Muse, who is a close friend, tweeted, “Can we all agree that this is the most beautiful face to ever grace the show that is Drag Race?”

Kerri Colby (Los Angeles)

One of two transgender queens in the workroom this season, Kerri, 24, told EW, “I couldn’t say I would’ve found myself as the woman I am today without drag. It’s quite literally my oxygen, my life supply, everything I’ve ever been through.”

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté (Los Angeles)

A self-described “corpulent queen,” Kornbread is the second transgender queen competing for the crown. “Haus of Jeté. We did it. I did it for US! Is you HUNGRY?! Cuz bitch I’m BAKED!!” Kornbread posted on Instagram.

Lady Camden (San Francisco)

Originally from the UK, Lady Camden is a trained ballet dancer, who studied at the Royal Ballet School. Describing herself as “Ladylike as f**k,” Lady Camden, 30, said on Instagram, “A British Queen on US Drag Race!? We’re clearly making our own RU-les this season!”

Maddy Morphosis (Fayetteville, AR)

“Arkansas’s most overrated queen,” Morphosis, 26, is already capturing a lot of attention as the first heterosexual cisgender man to compete on Drag Race. “The only pushback I’ve ever had was people outside the drag community, people who aren’t in the scene but just want to have opinions about it,” Morphosis told EW.

Orion Story (Grand Rapids, MI)

“Even before drag, my entire life I’ve tried to step outside of my comfort zone…. Once you start getting in the habit of doing that, you’re not really scared of anything anymore,” Orion, 24, told EW.

Willow Pill (Denver)

Pill is the drag sister of Yvie Oddly, the winner of season 11. Ra’Jah O’hara sent her best wishes to Willow on Instagram saying, “Congrats boo!!! Welcome to the sisterhood.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 premieres on Stan January 8.