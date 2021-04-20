Locked in his bathroom during a tragic third date, Willy asks: are you a top or a bottom?
This show is clever and touching and the audience feels like we have just spent 50 minutes in the company of a close friend. This is for anyone who hates making the first move. Anyone who thinks they are unlovable. Anyone that’s ever tried to be someone they’re not.
Venue: The Butterfly Club
Date: Apr 19-24
Time: 8:30pm
Buy your tickets at The Butterfly Club website.
Read: Star Observer’s Festival Guide – Midsumma Edition 2021
Your One-Stop Guide To Midsumma: Watch out for our coverage of Midsumma Festival 2021, with previews of shows, profiles, reviews, photos and more.
© Star Observer 2020 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment