—

Locked in his bathroom during a tragic third date, Willy asks: are you a top or a bottom?

This show is clever and touching and the audience feels like we have just spent 50 minutes in the company of a close friend. This is for anyone who hates making the first move. Anyone who thinks they are unlovable. Anyone that’s ever tried to be someone they’re not.

Venue: The Butterfly Club

Date: Apr 19-24

Time: 8:30pm

Buy your tickets at The Butterfly Club website.

Read: Star Observer’s Festival Guide – Midsumma Edition 2021

Your One-Stop Guide To Midsumma: Watch out for our coverage of Midsumma Festival 2021, with previews of shows, profiles, reviews, photos and more.