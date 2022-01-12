After going missing in 2021 due to COVID restrictions, Melbourne’s annual queer-day-out, Midsumma Carnival, returns to kick off the three-week-long Midsumma Festival celebrations. The iconic queer outdoor celebration attracts crowds upwards of 120,000. This year, enjoy performances, browse the stalls, picnic with friends, savour delicacies at the food trucks, see the iconic Dog Show and close the day’s festivities with a warm summer evening of T Dance.
Alexandra Gardens St Kilda Road, Melbourne 23 January 11am
Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)
© Star Observer 2021 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment