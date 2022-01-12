—

After going missing in 2021 due to COVID restrictions, Melbourne’s annual queer-day-out, Midsumma Carnival, returns to kick off the three-week-long Midsumma Festival celebrations. The iconic queer outdoor celebration attracts crowds upwards of 120,000. This year, enjoy performances, browse the stalls, picnic with friends, savour delicacies at the food trucks, see the iconic Dog Show and close the day’s festivities with a warm summer evening of T Dance.

Alexandra Gardens St Kilda Road, Melbourne 23 January 11am

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)