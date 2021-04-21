—

Melbourne pals! At long last, it is finally time for us to come together in person! To celebrate Minus18’s first in-person dance party in what feels like a million years, they’re making it extra special. LGBTQI performers, competitions, snacks, glitter, pride vibes – and exclusive access to view the Immigration Museum’s Becoming You exhibition after dark. Rainbow dance party AND an exhibition all about identity? Boom. We’re back, baby.

Venue: Immigration Museum, 400 Flinders St

Date: Apr 24

Time: 6:30pm

Tickets are Free, but you have to register for a spot on the dance floor.

