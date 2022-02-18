Feb 18 – 19, The Manning Bar, Manning House, Manning Rd, Camperdown

What would you do if you were eating quiche with your societal sisters and an alarm went off to signify the end of the world?

That’s the question posed in this off-beat, rather cheesy comedy set in 1956 at the annual quiche breakfast of the Susan B Anthony Society of the Sisters of Gertrude Stein. The all-lesbian society members are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the prize for best quiche when their mirth is brutally interrupted by the atomic bomb alert. It may just be a drill, or it may be that the world as they know it is about to be obliterated.

Will their confusion, fear, and panic lead to hasty decisions and acts? Will they finish their quiche?

The answers can only be known by buying a ticket to the show.

