Feb 18 – 19, The Manning Bar, Manning House, Manning Rd, Camperdown
What would you do if you were eating quiche with your societal sisters and an alarm went off to signify the end of the world?
Will their confusion, fear, and panic lead to hasty decisions and acts? Will they finish their quiche?
The answers can only be known by buying a ticket to the show.
