The inaugural exhibition for the new XYZ gallery space brings together works by visual artist Ayman Kaake, photographers David Charles Collins, David Lindesay, and Ali Choudhry. This exhibition is curated by Melbourne-based photographer Garrie Maguire. The four visual artists in their works explore facets of masculinity through photography.

XYZ Photo Gallery – 757 Bourke Street, Docklands on 26 January–11 February Wed–Sun at 2pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)