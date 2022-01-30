—

Sydney-based performance artist Betty Grumble, Melbourne’s iconic subversive drag performer DANDROGYNY, and DJ Andreas Lohmey will collaborate and compost to create this immersive experience. The three underground queer artists created this work as part of Abbotsford Convent’s Pivot short-term residency program. They will dance and play together as they tap into their creativity to engage with each other and their audience. This is a wild, eco-disco party strictly for adults.

Abbotsford Convent – The Industrial School – 1 St Heliers Street, Abbotsford on 4 February at 7pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)