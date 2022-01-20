—

Australia’s biggest LGBTQI tennis tournament, the Australian Open Glam Slam returns this January. Tennis Australia presents the AO Glam Slam – the only LGBTQI Tennis event at a Grand Slam and is an international tennis event sanctioned by the Gay Lesbian Tennis Alliance (GLTA). The first AO Glam Slam in 2020 saw around 200 participants from over 30 countries. LGBTQI Tennis Players of all abilities can participate in the tournament to compete for the top prize. Off court, there are lots of events throughout the Australian Open for the whole LGBTQI community.

Melbourne Park – Olympic Boulevard, Melbourne on 28 January at 12pm and 29 –30 January at 9am

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)