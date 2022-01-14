—

Professional circus artists, Andrew Wheeler and Damian Syred present their brand new show, Beyond Rainbows that combines cirque, cabaret, stage, international performers and dance into one almighty and fierce world-class entertainment show. The lineup includes drag queens, comedians, dancers, cirque artists, and DJ. All accompanied with a bar and topped off with an in-house DJ and dance party. Make it a night out with your besties!

Coburg RSL – 24–30 January at 7pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)