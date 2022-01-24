—

Beastie Girls headline a night of queer comedy, with Scout Boxall taking over hosting duties. Lazy Susan, Zelda Moon, and Benign Girl formed the Beastie Girls in 2017 and since then have prided themselves on their reputation for being “deluded, mediocre hacks.” The “three stunning businesswomen” are joined by Aysha Buffet and Hot Department in their mission to take over the world (or, at least, Footscray)!

Footscray Community Arts Centre 45 Moreland Street, Footscray on 28 January at 8pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)