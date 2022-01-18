—

Thorne Harbour Health and Down an’ Dirty presents a special Midsumma Festival edition of their kink workshops. BJ, an accomplished BDSM top from Eagle Leather, will guide you on the journey to explore the world of Impact Play. BJ has won awards as ‘Australia’s Best Sex Educator’ and ‘Australia’s Best BDSM Master’ at the Eros Shine Awards. Down an’ Dirty will be on hand to answer any questions relating to safer kink and BDSM play, including, bondage, fisting, electro-play and more. GP George Forgan-Smith will help tackle any medical and safety concerns.

The Laird – 149 Gipps Street, Abbottsford on 27 January at 6.30pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)