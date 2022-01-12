—

Midsumma Pride March returns to Fitzroy Street, St Kilda, with around 8,000 marchers taking to the streets and over 45,000 people lining the route to celebrate the city’s LGBTQI community. The March is led by Boon Wurrung Elders and a Rainbow Aboriginal Float along with the Premier of Victoria, Minister for Equality, and the LGBTQI Commissioner. Dykes on Bikes precede the marching contingent as per tradition. At the conclusion of the march, attendees are led into Catani Gardens for celebrations and entertainment including DJs and live performances.

Fitzroy Street St Kilda 6 February 11am

