The biggest, loudest, and proudest comedy show of the Midsumma Festival comes to Footscray! Queer Comedy Gala brings together some of Australia’s funniest queer comedians to help us get over the past two years. Headliner Zoë Coombs Marr will be joined by Frankie McNair, Scout Boxall, Charlie Lewin, Patrick Collins, Aurelia St Clair, Whoa, Alyssa! & Hot Department!

Pride of our Footscray Community Bar – 1/86–88 Hopkins St, Footscray on 27 January at 8pm

