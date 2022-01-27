—

Pool parties at Midsumma Festival always sell out first and this year there is a choice of four queer pool parties. Community Darling, Frock Hudson hosts Thorne Harbour Health’s Queer Pool Party at the Prahran Aquatic Centre on 30 January. Wet on Wellington is organising two parties on 29 January and 12 February. On 30 January, Brimbank City Council, in collaboration with Bulldog Pride, is hosting an LGBTQI inclusive pride pool party at the Sunshine Leisure Centre.

Prahran Aquatic Centre – 41 Essex Street, Prahran on 30 January at 1pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)