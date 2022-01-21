—

St Kilda is layered with queer history from the iconic Luna Park and Prince Hotel, which hosted numerous clubs and events, including, Pokey’s, Pennies, Girl Bar, OutBlack to cafes such as Val Eastwoods Café 31. A venue on Acland St was the meeting place of the Daughters of Bilitis, which can lay claim to being Australia’s first openly gay organisation The Australian Queer Archives, which moved into the Victorian Pride Centre in 2021, will share the neighbourhood’s queer history on this walking tour.

Victorian Pride Centre – The Forum 9–81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda on 29–30 January at 11am

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)