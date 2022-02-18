—

Feb 19 & 20, Seymour Centre, Cnr City Rd & Cleveland St, Chippendale

Last year, the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir had their 30th anniversary but they’ve had to wait until this year to celebrate. Stronger Together is that celebration and you are all invited.

Over the years, many of their specially arranged songs have become audience favourites including “True Colours”, “Seasons Of Love”, “Home”, “A Million Voices” and, of course, “Rubber Ducky”. Some songs have gained particular significance, such as “These Candles We Burn” which was sung at AIDS candlelight vigils, and “Marry Me”, recorded in support of marriage equality.

Esteemed choir leader, composer, musical director, and former member of the SGLC, Jonathon Welch, will appear, that is, sing, as special guest, and there will be other surprises too.

This is an absolute joy to experience.