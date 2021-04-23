—

The pandemic might have delayed the Pride Month this year, but Victoria is ready and raring to celebrate celebrate its LGBTQI+ communities. Here are our top picks of community events this month:

Midsumma Pride March

Parade, pride and party come together once a year in Melbourne’s iconic march celebrating solidarity in gender and sexuality diversity. And while the event may look a little different this year, it will still be a celebration of all the colours of the rainbow, so tie up your bootlaces or throw on your heels and join the spectacular act of unity that is Midsumma Pride March.

Venue: Fitzroy St St Kilda

Date: May 23

Time: 11am

Miss First Nations 2021

Our fiercest entertainers will set the stage on fire (that’s FI-YA) over two heats, showing the audience what being fabulous is all about. But it all comes down to the finalists of Miss First Nations 2021: they’ve got the talent, the sparkle and the sass, but who will take the prize (and the glory) in the most glamorous grand final in Australia? It’s a glitzy celebration of pride and togetherness, and a hilariously colourful show for everyone watching.

Venue: Malthouse Theatre

Dates, May 4-7

Times: 7pm

Richmond Union Lawn Bowls Pride Cup

The Richmond Union Bowling Club (RUBC) is home to many players and supporters identifying as part of the LGBTQI community. This event will showcase members of all orientations by hosting a Pride Cup event to celebrate the contributions of our LGBTQI members and athletes everywhere. RUBC is partnering with Pride Cup and several local lawn bowls clubs to put together a day of bowls, food, and fun! RUBC welcomes bowlers and non-bowlers of all ages to the club, so this will be a family friendly event, with a sausage sizzle and all proceeds going to an LGBTQI charity.

Venue: Richmond Union Bowling Club, 2 Gleadell St, Richmond

Date: May 2

Time: 9am-5pm

Gay Stuff Markets

Gay Stuff Markets are a collection of the finest creators, artisans and style makers from the queer community. Convening at Hares and Hyenas, Melbourne’s proud queer bookshop and venue, come experience this fun community spirited event. Offering everything from fashion, art, plants, homewares, accessories, pleasure products, vintage and recycled pieces, books, bar, cafe, tunes & more! Who doesn’t love Gay Stuff.

Venue: Hares And Hyenas, 63 Johnson St, Fitzroy

Date: May 2

Time: 1-5pm

Yarra Leisure Pride Night 2021

An inclusive gym and swim night for the LGBTQI community and their allies. A place where inclusion, diversity and uniqueness will be welcomed, respected and celebrated. On offer will be a range of activities including group exercise classes, learn to float classes and an inflatable pool obstacle course. Guests will also have full access to to the gym, 25m pool, spa, sauna and a dedicated chill out zone.

Venue: Collingwood Leisure Centre, 2-28 Turnbull St, Clifton Hill

Date: May 1

Time: 3-9pm

Smut

Join queer screen culture magazine, Sissy Screens, for a night of smutty storytelling. A line-up of LGBTQI filthmongers, funny people and writers will put a queer and erotic spin on fan fiction inspired by the best of iconic films and literature. This event will feature sultry readings by Alistair Baldwin, Jinghua Qian, Nkechi Anele, Tali Polichtuk, Vidya Rajan and Zoey Dawson; salacious performances by Ruby Slippers and Wilk Krate and a few kinky surprises.

Venue: Footscray Community Arts Centre, 45 Moreland St, Footscray

Date: Apr 30

Time: 7.30pm

Rainbow Community Picnic

Come join a relaxed day out in Melbourne’s glorious South East, celebrating our LGBTQI community and allies in Melbourne’s Southeast. Pack your own picnic or enjoy a free sausage at a picnic table as you experience the performers. There will be drag storytelling by Jesse Dean and Rex Spandex, face painting for all ages, community art-making to commemorate the day, and an elders dance session. Borrow a ‘binge bag’ of books from Casey-Cardinia Libraries’ Rainbow Collection.

Venue: Selandra Community Hub 7-9 Selandra Blvd, Clyde North

Date: Apr 25

Time: 11am-3pm

Nomads Salute To Love & Our Parklands

This point-to-point walk starts with a tour of historic Boroondara Cemetery, where attendees will inspect memorials to love – both gay and straight. Departing the cemetery, the walk will continue through a series of connected parklands to Alphington Railway Station (Hurstbridge Line). The parklands include Victoria Park, Hyde Park, Willsmere-Chandler Park, Kew Billabong, then past golf courses as you cross the Yarra River and enter Napier Waller Reserve followed by Sparks Reserve and finally into Darebin Parklands.

Venue: Boroondara General Cemetery, 430 High St, Kew

Date: Apr 25

Time: 10:30am

Night At The Museum- Minus18 Youth Party

Melbourne pals! At long last, it is finally time for us to come together in person! To celebrate Minus18’s first in-person dance party in what feels like a million years, they’re making it extra special. LGBTQI performers, competitions, snacks, glitter, pride vibes – and exclusive access to view the Immigration Museum’s Becoming You exhibition after dark. Rainbow dance party AND an exhibition all about identity? Boom. We’re back, baby.

Venue: Immigration Museum, 400 Flinders St

Date: Apr 24

Time: 6:30pm

Castlemaine Pride Picnic

Get your picnic blankets ready! Castlemaine Pride – Picnic in the park is back in 2021. Join in for a celebration of diversity & equality for all ages!! Entertainment, dog show, food, beer & wine all day (optional BYO). Fabulous costumes and rainbow paraphernalia are strongly encouraged. Head to the Tea Rooms at the Castlemaine Botanical gardens.

Venue: Castlemaine Botanical Gardens, 2 Walker St, Castlemaine

Date: April 24

Time: 11am-5pm

A Festive Mass

All are welcome to this annual celebration of the lives of LGBTQI people of faith in the context of a beautiful and uplifting Sung Mass with a talented choir and a thoughtful, stimulating and encouraging reflection. Each year a speaker addresses a key aspect of the intersection of our lives and the life of faith.

Venue: Saint Mark’s Anglican Church 250 George St, Fitzroy

Date: April 23

Time: 7pm

