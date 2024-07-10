Stonewall Hotel Closed On Mondays And Tuesdays Through Winter

News Scene
Josh Kerwick
July 10, 2024
Stonewall Hotel Closed On Mondays And Tuesdays Through Winter
Image: Photo: Ann-Marie Calilhanna

The Stonewall Hotel has announced that they won’t be trading on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout winter.

The news was announced by the iconic Oxford Street venue yesterday (Tuesday July 9), with the bar’s usual lineup of entertainment now starting from Wednesdays. However, it does mean that the Tuesday trivia and karaoke events won’t be running for the foreseeable future. 

Stonewall gave no direct reason for the closure, but anyone who’s walked along Oxford Street on a Monday or Tuesday night recently can attest to the fact that the iconic strip is rather dry in the early parts of the week.

This was backed up by the words a Stonewall insider shared with Gay Sydney News, saying that Mondays and Tuesdays are “completely dead” on the strip at the moment. 

Furthermore, hospitality venues and small businesses in general have been struggling for a number of reasons. From COVID’s lingering impacts to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, many venues and businesses are struggling as is. 

Development on Oxford Street has disproportionately affected small businesses as the project has carried on well past the projected time frame. Elsewhere, the lease for iconic LGBTQI+ nightclub ARQ Sydney was taken over by Darling Harbour’s Home The Venue, who were not initially planning to reopen post-pandemic.

Mondays and Tuesdays are expected to return to Stonewall in September. While this particularly cold Sydney winter rages on, the Hotel will be open from 4pm-2am on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from 4pm-4:30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Julia Fox Comes Out As Lesbian On TikTok: “So Sorry Boys”
July 9, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Julia Fox Comes Out As Lesbian On TikTok: “So Sorry Boys”
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity
Pride & Precedent: An Evening on 40 Years of LGBT Reform in NSW
July 9, 2024 | Grace Johnson

Pride & Precedent: An Evening on 40 Years of LGBT Reform in NSW
News Sydney What's on
The DIVA Awards Are Back, And 2024 Will Be Bigger, Brighter, and Even Bolder!
July 9, 2024 | Colleen Windsor

The DIVA Awards Are Back, And 2024 Will Be Bigger, Brighter, and Even Bolder!
New South Wales News News Sponsored Content
City of Sydney Is Exploring Hosting Regular Drag Storytime Events
July 9, 2024 | Grace Johnson

City of Sydney Is Exploring Hosting Regular Drag Storytime Events
Drag New South Wales News News
Troye Sivan Announces He’s Bringing His Raunchy 2024 Tour To Australia
July 9, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Troye Sivan Announces He’s Bringing His Raunchy 2024 Tour To Australia
Arts & Entertainment National News News
Ariana Grande’s Ideal Dinner Date Is… Jeffrey Dahmer?
July 8, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Ariana Grande’s Ideal Dinner Date Is… Jeffrey Dahmer?
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity