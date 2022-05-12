—

The last few seasons on Netflix’s real estate and lifestyle show Selling Sunset have been a wild ride and none more so than for one of the show’s stars, actor and real estate agent Chrishell Stause.

Fans of the show saw Chrishell getting her heart broken repeatedly. In season three, viewers’ hearts went out to Chrishell, after her then husband actor Justin Hartley reportedly sprung a divorce on her. The latest season 5 followed the heady romance between Chrishell and Oppenheim Group’s boss Jason Oppenheim, and their eventual break up.

Advertisement

‘You Don’t Get To Choose When You Meet Someone’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G FLIP (@gflip)

Chrishell said she met G Flip after she was cast in the singer’s new video Get Me Outta Here that will debut on May 12. They met five months after she had broken up with Jason.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Chrishell said.

“I’ve recently been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip, they’re non-binary, so they go by they/them and they’re an extremely talented musician.”

Advertisement GAY 4 ME, Lover, and Drink Too Much. People magazine reported recently that G Flip had moved into Chrishell’s Los Angeles house (fans will remember Chrishell paid for the house partly by selling her wedding ring from Hartley).

Jason And I

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Chrishell shared more details in an Instagram video post recently. “For those that are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two things are often confused. There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding,” Chrishell posted.

In the video, Chrishell addressed fans who had been concerned about her breakup with Jason. “As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned (with the) the same things, it didn’t and that’s okay. That doesn’t diminish how much love we have for each other, Jason and I. How much we want each other to genuinely be happy,” said Chrishell.

Advertisement

‘I Am Attracted To Masculine Energy’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G FLIP (@gflip)

G Flip opened up a whole new world for her, Chrishell said.

“With G, it’s one of those things that yes, I wish you know, we are in the same stage of our life and we wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish how the deep connection that we have made and the way that they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like,” said Chirshell.

“I don’t know what that will end up looking like but I do feel… I have so many more options and things in my future… for me, it is about the person, it is about their heart,” said Chrishell, adding, “I am attracted to masculine energy. And I don’t really care what the physical form is and with G, they identify as non binary. And so their pronouns are they/ them. Everyone is different, but for them they really feel like they are a mix. And they identify on both sides of male/ female. I personally find it such a beautiful mix, and I think, you know, it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly.”

LGBTQI fans of Selling Sunset are living for this “queer love story”.





