Serial Killer Comedy Thriller To Star Zachary Quinto And Jacob Elordi

The serial killer comedy thriller He Went That Way, starring Zachary Quinto and Jacob Elordi will be released in theatres in early 2024.

Directed by late Australian filmmaker Jeffrey Darling and written by Evan M. Wiener (Big Sky), He Went That Way premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

‘The Road Only Becomes More Treacherous The Farther They Go’

The official logline reads, “In 1964 along Route 66, a 19-year-old serial killer Bobby (Elordi) finds himself needing a ride, but is devoid of options. His luck soon changes when he’s picked up by a celebrity animal handler, Jim (Quinto), who’s trekking along the great American highway with priceless cargo in tow: his chimpanzee, Spanky — an American TV darling.

“Bobby just wants to make it to his destination, while Jim and Spanky have goals of their own. As stress between them rises and their fiery personalities combust, the road only becomes more treacherous the farther they go.”

He Went That Way stars Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Phoenix Notary (War For The Planet Of The Apes), and Ananyaa Shah (Wildflower).

Speaking about the Queer undertones of the film, Quinto told Variety, “I wouldn’t say it’s an overtly queer story, but I will say that there are undertones of both emotional and physical tension between these two characters.”

Based On A True Story

He Went That Way is based on the true story of animal trainer Dave Pitts, his chimp Spanky, and their three-day cross-country trek with American serial killer Larry Lee Ranes. The film was inspired by Conrad Hilberry’s book on the event, Luke Karamazov.

In March 2022, Darling passed away during post-production, while surfing at a North Sydney beach. He Went That Way is Darling’s first and only feature film.

According to the movie’s production team, “It’s been an eighteen-year journey to bring this story to life and now stands as a legacy to our director, the late Jeffrey Darling, who passed away during post-production. Jacob and Zachary brought such an intensity and smart approach to the characters in a story steeped in instinct, infatuation, and incident.”