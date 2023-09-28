Trailer For Gay Dark Comedy Down Low Starring Lukas Gage And Zachary Quinto Released

Arts & Entertainment Screen
Douglas Magaletti
September 28, 2023
Trailer For Gay Dark Comedy Down Low Starring Lukas Gage And Zachary Quinto Released
Image: Trailer Screengrab

The Red Band trailer for the new gay dark comedy Down Low, starring Lukas Gage and Zachary Quinto has been released.

Co-written by Gage and Phoebe Fisher, Down Low, set to be released on digital platforms on October 10,  premiered at The SXSW festival in March.

‘I Am Like Human Poppers. I Open Anyone Up’

The official logline reads, “Down Low is an outrageous comedy about one wild night, a deeply repressed man, the twink who gives him a happy ending and all the lives they ruin along the way…”

Gage stars as Cameron a masseur who is hired to give repressed millionaire Gary, played by Quinto, a happy ending. However, things don’t necessarily go according to plan and the two embark on a crazy night together. 

In the Red Band trailer, Cameron explained, “I am like human poppers. I open anyone up.”

“I am really glad I met you, even if multiple are dead because of it,” Gary says. 

‘Unabashed Gayness’

In an interview with Deadline, Gage explained that Cameron is a, lovely guy who takes Gary on a wild night and opens his mind up to what it means to live life to the fullest, and do things for yourself – do things that you want to do.”

Talking about the movie, Gage added, “It might be morbid at times, making you think about death and mortality, but also, hate to break it to you but we’re all gonna die. So, you better live your life to the fullest and you better embrace every moment because all that other shit doesn’t really matter.”

Quinto, in an interview with Variety, said, “I like the unabashed gayness of it,” 

He continued, “It didn’t apologize for itself. It was the first thing I’ve done since the pandemic, and it was exciting to come do something unique and singular.”

Gage revealed that the movie was inspired after watching a “dozen or more” romantic comedies.  Afterwards, the pair decided to write a darker, crazier, Queerer version of the movie, Pretty Woman

“We thought, what if we made a version of this that’s queer. We made it contained, that takes place in one night, in one house, and then this movie came to life.” 

Also stars Judith Light As Horny Neighbour

Down Low was directed by Rightor Doyle, whose credits include Bonding and Barry.

Talking to Variety, Doyle said, “The question of the movie is if you do bad things, can you still be a good person? 

“There’s a larger issue surrounding queer identity where many people in our society feel like at a base level you can’t be good. We wanted to fly in the face of that.”

Down Low also stars Audra McDonald (The Good Fight), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Sebastian Arroyo, Christopher Reed Brown, and Judith Light (The Politician), who plays horny neighbour, Sandy.

